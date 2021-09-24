Vabble Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $720,911.00 (VAB)

Vabble (CURRENCY:VAB) traded 21.6% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on September 24th. One Vabble coin can currently be purchased for $0.11 or 0.00000257 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Vabble has a total market cap of $9.46 million and $720,911.00 worth of Vabble was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Vabble has traded down 27.8% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002351 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $22.94 or 0.00053918 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002822 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.97 or 0.00124506 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002353 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $5.19 or 0.00012199 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $18.83 or 0.00044262 BTC.

About Vabble

Vabble (VAB) is a coin. Vabble’s total supply is 1,456,250,000 coins and its circulating supply is 86,608,359 coins. Vabble’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Vabble is https://reddit.com/r/Vabble

According to CryptoCompare, “Vabble aims to bridge the gap between communities and SVOD along with delivering a digital cinema experience right through a user's device. Hosting libraries of films, documentaries, series and showtime streams. A system built for freedom of speech, and counter-censorship. Designed to redefine the standard revenue sharing models with its own cryptocurrency $VAB. Telegram | Discord | Medium “

Buying and Selling Vabble

