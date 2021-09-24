Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN) Reaches New 52-Week High on Analyst Upgrade

Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday after Truist raised their price target on the stock from $308.00 to $322.00. Truist currently has a hold rating on the stock. Vail Resorts traded as high as $347.96 and last traded at $345.70, with a volume of 11396 shares. The stock had previously closed at $327.71.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on MTN. Zacks Investment Research raised Vail Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $329.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Vail Resorts from $298.00 to $301.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Bank of America boosted their price target on Vail Resorts from $365.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Vail Resorts from $360.00 to $367.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Vail Resorts currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $312.75.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Vail Resorts by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 264,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,795,000 after purchasing an additional 3,082 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Vail Resorts by 11.8% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,294,000 after purchasing an additional 766 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its position in shares of Vail Resorts by 19.7% during the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 99,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,347,000 after purchasing an additional 16,295 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vail Resorts in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,214,000. Finally, Segantii Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Vail Resorts during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $20,890,000. 94.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $302.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $310.88. The company has a quick ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The firm has a market cap of $13.96 billion, a PE ratio of 128.63 and a beta of 1.31.

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 22nd. The company reported ($3.49) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($3.53) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $204.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $177.24 million. Vail Resorts had a return on equity of 7.40% and a net margin of 6.45%. Vail Resorts’s revenue was up 164.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($3.82) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Vail Resorts, Inc. will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN)

Vail Resorts, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of mountain resorts. It operates through the following segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment covers the operation of mountain resorts or ski areas, and related activities. The Lodging segment includes ownership of hotels, condominium management, Colorado resort ground transportation company, and mountain resort golf courses.

