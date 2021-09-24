Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE) Shares Sold by Lord Abbett & CO. LLC

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lowered its stake in shares of Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE) by 11.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 124,729 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 15,553 shares during the quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC’s holdings in Vale were worth $2,845,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Boston Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in Vale by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 12,167 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $212,000 after acquiring an additional 486 shares in the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Vale by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 37,617 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $654,000 after acquiring an additional 646 shares in the last quarter. Veritable L.P. raised its stake in Vale by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 13,805 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $240,000 after acquiring an additional 971 shares in the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA raised its stake in Vale by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 33,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $753,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greenleaf Trust raised its stake in Vale by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 29,148 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $665,000 after acquiring an additional 1,012 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.60% of the company’s stock.

VALE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group downgraded Vale from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, September 17th. HSBC downgraded Vale from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.50 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday. Bank of America downgraded Vale from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Vale from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Scotiabank reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective (up previously from $24.00) on shares of Vale in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.66.

Shares of VALE stock opened at $14.82 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Vale S.A. has a 1-year low of $10.29 and a 1-year high of $23.17. The company has a market capitalization of $76.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.10 and a beta of 0.98.

Vale (NYSE:VALE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.11. Vale had a return on equity of 65.49% and a net margin of 30.59%. The firm had revenue of $16.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.78 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Vale S.A. will post 5.7 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 24th will be given a $0.684 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 16.36%. This is a boost from Vale’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.30. Vale’s payout ratio is currently 61.61%.

Vale SA engages in the production and exportation of iron ore, pellets, manganese, and iron alloys. It operates through the following segments: Ferrous Minerals, Base Metals, and Coal. The Ferrous Minerals segment includes production and extraction of iron ore, iron ore pellets, manganese, other ferrous products, and logistic services.

