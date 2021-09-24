Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) Upgraded by Citigroup to Neutral

Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) was upgraded by investment analysts at Citigroup from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Hovde Group upgraded shares of Valley National Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.79.

Valley National Bancorp stock opened at $12.90 on Friday. Valley National Bancorp has a 1 year low of $6.50 and a 1 year high of $14.74. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $12.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.48. The company has a market cap of $5.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.06 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.00.

Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.30. Valley National Bancorp had a net margin of 29.44% and a return on equity of 10.40%. The company had revenue of $344.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $337.63 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.23 earnings per share. Valley National Bancorp’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Valley National Bancorp will post 1.18 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 6.3% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 11,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. grew its position in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 5.7% during the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 17,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after acquiring an additional 920 shares during the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 13.5% during the first quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 8,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 20.9% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 6,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 1,198 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paragon Capital Management Ltd grew its position in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 21.4% during the second quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd now owns 13,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after acquiring an additional 2,416 shares during the last quarter. 63.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Valley National Bancorp

Valley National Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Lending; Commercial Lending; Investment Management; and Corporate and Other Adjustments. The Consumer Lending segment consists of residential mortgage loans, automobile loans and home equity loans, as well as wealth management and insurance services.

