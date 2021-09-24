Valneva (NASDAQ:VALN) Now Covered by Jefferies Financial Group

Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Valneva (NASDAQ:VALN) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 26.09% from the company’s previous close.

VALN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Valneva from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 14th. Kepler Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Valneva in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Valneva in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price target for the company. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Valneva in a research note on Monday, May 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Finally, Bryan, Garnier & Co cut shares of Valneva from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Valneva currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.00.

Shares of VALN stock traded down $2.95 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $30.93. 79 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 44,123. The company has a 50 day moving average of $33.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Valneva has a 52 week low of $24.16 and a 52 week high of $59.15.

Valneva (NASDAQ:VALN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($1.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($1.16). The firm had revenue of $29.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.98 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Valneva will post 2.23 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VALN. CVI Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Valneva during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,486,000. Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Valneva during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $659,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in shares of Valneva during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Valneva during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $5,138,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Valneva during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $259,000. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Valneva

Valneva SE, a specialty vaccine company, focused on the development and commercialization of prophylactic vaccines for infectious diseases with unmet needs. Its commercial vaccines for travelers include IXIARO, an inactivated Vero cell culture-derived Japanese encephalitis vaccine indicated for active immunization against Japanese encephalitis; and DUKORAL, an oral vaccine for the prevention of diarrhea caused by Vibrio cholera and/or heat-labile toxin producing Enterotoxigenic Escherichia coli bacterium.

