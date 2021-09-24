VanEck Vectors Moody’s Analytics IG Corporate Bond ETF (NYSE:MIG) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $24.88

VanEck Vectors Moody’s Analytics IG Corporate Bond ETF (NYSE:MIG) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $24.88 and traded as high as $25.15. VanEck Vectors Moody’s Analytics IG Corporate Bond ETF shares last traded at $25.15, with a volume of 1 shares changing hands.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $25.22 and its 200-day moving average is $24.88.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 3rd were given a $0.047 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 2nd. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.24%. This is a boost from VanEck Vectors Moody’s Analytics IG Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in VanEck Vectors Moody’s Analytics IG Corporate Bond ETF stock. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in VanEck Vectors Moody’s Analytics IG Corporate Bond ETF (NYSE:MIG) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 288,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $7,224,000. Van ECK Associates Corp owned about 48.00% of VanEck Vectors Moody’s Analytics IG Corporate Bond ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

About VanEck Vectors Moody’s Analytics IG Corporate Bond ETF (NYSE:MIG)

Meadowbrook Insurance Group, Inc (Meadowbrook) is a holding company. The Company is a commercial insurance underwriter and insurance administration services company. The Company markets and underwrites specialty property and casualty insurance programs and products through a network of independent retail agents, wholesalers, program administrators and general agents.

