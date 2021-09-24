Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) Shares Acquired by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,048,831 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 242,900 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.52% of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF worth $317,138,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VIG. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 144,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,819,000 after acquiring an additional 10,413 shares in the last quarter. Camden National Bank raised its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 14,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,000,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 132.7% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 15,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,248,000 after acquiring an additional 8,717 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 25.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after buying an additional 307 shares during the period. Finally, Sepio Capital LP increased its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 31.2% in the first quarter. Sepio Capital LP now owns 10,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,521,000 after buying an additional 2,457 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA VIG opened at $158.06 on Friday. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 1-year low of $124.14 and a 1-year high of $163.25. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $160.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $154.99.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

