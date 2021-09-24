Veil Market Cap Hits $1.34 Million (VEIL)

Veil (CURRENCY:VEIL) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on September 24th. One Veil coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0155 or 0.00000036 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Veil has traded down 4.6% against the dollar. Veil has a total market cap of $1.34 million and approximately $461.00 worth of Veil was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $42.40 or 0.00099161 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42,734.02 or 0.99935672 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $341.47 or 0.00798543 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $165.25 or 0.00386451 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $116.02 or 0.00271307 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 32.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00005813 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00002195 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001198 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00004240 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.98 or 0.00004627 BTC.

Veil Profile

Veil (VEIL) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X16RT hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 7th, 2018. Veil’s total supply is 94,918,809 coins and its circulating supply is 86,077,880 coins. Veil’s official Twitter account is @projectveil and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Veil is /r/veil and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Veil is veil-project.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Veil is a cryptocurrency project working to make privacy the most convenient choice through both cutting-edge technology and silky-smooth user experience. Veil uses a hybrid Proof-of-Stake and Proof-of-Work consensus system, including support for the RandomX and ProgPoW mining algorithms. Through RingCT, stealth addresses, Dandelion, and compulsory privacy, Veil provides coin fungibility and privacy without compromise. “

Veil Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Veil directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Veil should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Veil using one of the exchanges listed above.

