Venus Reaches Market Cap of $246.49 Million (XVS)

Venus (CURRENCY:XVS) traded down 12.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on September 24th. One Venus coin can now be bought for approximately $22.02 or 0.00053198 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Venus has a market capitalization of $246.49 million and approximately $33.12 million worth of Venus was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Venus has traded 32.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41,423.63 or 1.00080224 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $38.07 or 0.00091987 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 34.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.42 or 0.00005846 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001950 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.04 or 0.00007333 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 29.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001551 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002416 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00005581 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $235.61 or 0.00569248 BTC.

About Venus

Venus is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 5th, 2017. Venus’ total supply is 29,960,733 coins and its circulating supply is 11,194,445 coins. The official website for Venus is venus.io . Venus’ official Twitter account is @VsyncCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Venus is medium.com/venusprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Venus Protocol (“Venus”) is an algorithmic-based money market system designed to bring a complete decentralized finance-based lending and credit system onto Binance Smart Chain. Venus enables users to utilize their cryptocurrencies by supplying collateral to the network that may be borrowed by pledging over-collateralized cryptocurrencies. This creates a secure lending environment where the lender receives a compounded interest rate annually (APY) paid per block, while the borrower pays interest on the cryptocurrency borrowed. These interest rates are set by the protocol in a curve yield, where the rates are automated based on the demand of the specific market, such as Bitcoin. “

Venus Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Venus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Venus should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Venus using one of the exchanges listed above.

