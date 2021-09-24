Verge Trading 14.9% Lower Over Last 7 Days (XVG)

Verge (CURRENCY:XVG) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on September 24th. Verge has a total market cap of $333.39 million and $21.78 million worth of Verge was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Verge has traded 14.9% lower against the dollar. One Verge coin can now be purchased for about $0.0203 or 0.00000047 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000494 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $154.85 or 0.00361526 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.91 or 0.00006785 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001468 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000754 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00003339 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0556 or 0.00000130 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000573 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 18.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0163 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Verge Coin Profile

XVG is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 9th, 2014. Verge’s total supply is 16,456,958,844 coins. The Reddit community for Verge is /r/vergecurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Verge’s official Twitter account is @vergecurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here . Verge’s official website is vergecurrency.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Verge is a scrypt based alternative crypto currency trying to take the popularity of both Dogecoin and Bitcoin and combine it with the anonymous features of DASH. The block time is 30 seconds and the coin operates through Proof of Work. VERGE prides itself on being a symbol of progression in the cryptocurrency world. It is a more secure, private, and evolving cryptocurrency that is backed by bitcoin, a ton of developer resources and privacy tools (located here!) Block reward: Block 0 to 14,000 : 200,000 coins14,000 to 28,000 : 100,000 coins28,000 to 42,000: 50,000 coins42,000 to 210,000: 25,000 coins210,000 to 378,000: 12,500 coins378,000 to 546,000: 6,250 coins546,000 to 714,000: 3,125 coins714,000 to 2,124,000: 1,560 coins2,124,000 to 4,248,000: 730 coinsApproximately total reward: 9 Billion (9,000,000,000) during first year then issuing 1 billion (1,000,000,000) each year after. “

Verge Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verge directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Verge should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Verge using one of the exchanges listed above.

