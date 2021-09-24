Vestas Wind Systems A/S (OTCMKTS:VWDRY) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Vestas Wind Systems A/S (OTCMKTS:VWDRY) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the fifteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have assigned a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Vestas Wind Systems A/S in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut Vestas Wind Systems A/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Vestas Wind Systems A/S in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Vestas Wind Systems A/S in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Societe Generale cut Vestas Wind Systems A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th.

VWDRY opened at $13.97 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $42.32 billion, a PE ratio of 37.15 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The business has a 50 day moving average of $13.03 and a 200-day moving average of $28.93. Vestas Wind Systems A/S has a 52 week low of $9.83 and a 52 week high of $17.47.

Vestas Wind Systems A/S (OTCMKTS:VWDRY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The energy company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.26 billion during the quarter. Vestas Wind Systems A/S had a return on equity of 20.29% and a net margin of 6.00%. Equities analysts anticipate that Vestas Wind Systems A/S will post 0.24 EPS for the current year.

About Vestas Wind Systems A/S

Vestas Wind Systems A/S engages in the development, manufacture, sale, and maintenance of wind power plants. It operates through the Power Solutions and Service segments. The Power Solutions segment comprises the sale of wind power plants and wind turbines. The Service segment includes the sale of service contracts, spare parts, and related activities.

