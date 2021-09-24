Vesuvius (LON:VSVS) Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $940.12

Shares of Vesuvius plc (LON:VSVS) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 940.12 ($12.28) and traded as low as GBX 514 ($6.72). Vesuvius shares last traded at GBX 518 ($6.77), with a volume of 484,422 shares.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on VSVS shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a GBX 590 ($7.71) target price on shares of Vesuvius in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 575 ($7.51) target price on shares of Vesuvius in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Vesuvius from GBX 587 ($7.67) to GBX 589 ($7.70) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 650 ($8.49) target price on shares of Vesuvius in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Vesuvius presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 615.80 ($8.05).

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 546.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 940.12. The company has a market capitalization of £1.40 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.55.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 5th were given a dividend of GBX 6.20 ($0.08) per share. This represents a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 5th. Vesuvius’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.77%.

About Vesuvius (LON:VSVS)

Vesuvius plc provides engineering services and solutions principally to steel and foundry industries worldwide. It operates in two segments, Steel and Foundry. The company offers foundry consumables and equipment, including binders, coatings, feeding systems, filtration and gating systems, melt shop refractories, metallurgical and pouring control systems, die dressings and coatings, melt treatment products, crucibles, and ceramics for the iron, steel, and nonferrous foundries.

