VIDT Datalink 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $15.41 Million (VIDT)

VIDT Datalink (CURRENCY:VIDT) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on September 24th. VIDT Datalink has a total market capitalization of $38.27 million and $15.41 million worth of VIDT Datalink was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, VIDT Datalink has traded 20.1% lower against the dollar. One VIDT Datalink coin can now be purchased for $0.77 or 0.00001822 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About VIDT Datalink

VIDT Datalink (VIDT) is a coin. It was first traded on August 18th, 2018. VIDT Datalink’s total supply is 57,386,799 coins and its circulating supply is 49,428,303 coins. The Reddit community for VIDT Datalink is https://reddit.com/r/vidt and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . VIDT Datalink’s official message board is medium.com/@pim_vee/the-3rd-largest-criminal-activity-is-rapidly-digitizing-but-blockchain-can-fix-it-d3b03f721db6 . The official website for VIDT Datalink is about.v-id.org . VIDT Datalink’s official Twitter account is @v_id_blockchain

According to CryptoCompare, “V-ID is a platform that is aimed at ending document fraud, It allows users and organizations to submit their files, where they are then matched with an ID and assigned a verified status. V-ID claims to be impossible to alter the file without losing the verification. Making it a secure and reliable way to fraud-proof your documentation. VIDT is an ERC20 compliant token on the Ethereum network. “

Buying and Selling VIDT Datalink

