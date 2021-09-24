VOC Energy Trust (NYSE:VOC) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $4.07

VOC Energy Trust (NYSE:VOC) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $4.07 and traded as high as $4.62. VOC Energy Trust shares last traded at $4.54, with a volume of 157,270 shares traded.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $4.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.18 million, a P/E ratio of 7.85 and a beta of 2.00.

VOC Energy Trust (NYSE:VOC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.33 million during the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th were issued a $0.0988 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.70%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VOC. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in VOC Energy Trust by 406.1% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 226,324 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $792,000 after acquiring an additional 181,602 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in VOC Energy Trust by 134.2% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,373 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 6,517 shares during the last quarter. Golden Green Inc. purchased a new stake in VOC Energy Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $420,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in VOC Energy Trust by 172.3% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 32,083 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 20,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in VOC Energy Trust by 22.6% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 13,418 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 2,471 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 4.47% of the company’s stock.

About VOC Energy Trust (NYSE:VOC)

VOC Energy Trust is a statutory trust. It engages in the acquisition and holding of net profits interest for the benefit of the trust unitholders. The company was founded on November 3, 2010 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

