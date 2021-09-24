Vtex (NYSE:VTEX) Upgraded at Morgan Stanley

Vtex (NYSE:VTEX) was upgraded by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm presently has a $30.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price indicates a potential upside of 24.28% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Vtex in a report on Monday, August 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Vtex in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Itau BBA Securities started coverage on shares of Vtex in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $35.60 price objective on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on Vtex in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp began coverage on Vtex in a report on Monday, August 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Vtex has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.27.

Shares of Vtex stock opened at $24.14 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $25.46. Vtex has a fifty-two week low of $21.25 and a fifty-two week high of $33.36.

VTEX provides a software-as-a-service digital commerce platform for enterprise brands and retailers. The company’s platform enables customers to execute commerce strategy, including building online stores, integrating and managing orders across channels and creating marketplaces to sell products from third-party vendors.

