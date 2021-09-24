Vy Global Growth Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:VYGG)

Vy Global Growth (NYSE:VYGG) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Friday. Stock traders acquired 2,237 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 1,002% compared to the typical daily volume of 203 call options.

VYGG traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $9.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,361 shares, compared to its average volume of 318,974. Vy Global Growth has a one year low of $9.63 and a one year high of $12.74. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.00.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VYGG. Marcho Partners LLP increased its holdings in Vy Global Growth by 35.6% in the 1st quarter. Marcho Partners LLP now owns 3,900,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,468,000 after acquiring an additional 1,024,448 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC increased its holdings in Vy Global Growth by 94.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 2,351,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,526,000 after acquiring an additional 1,143,842 shares during the last quarter. Third Point LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vy Global Growth during the 1st quarter worth about $20,240,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vy Global Growth by 286.3% during the 1st quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 695,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,037,000 after purchasing an additional 515,357 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Vy Global Growth during the 1st quarter worth about $5,060,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.35% of the company’s stock.

Vy Global Growth does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses in the financial, technology, and business services sectors. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Grand Cayman, the Cayman Islands.

