W Green Pay (WGP) Trading 9.4% Higher Over Last 7 Days

W Green Pay (CURRENCY:WGP) traded down 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on September 24th. One W Green Pay coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0975 or 0.00000229 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, W Green Pay has traded 9.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. W Green Pay has a total market capitalization of $1.72 million and $20,891.00 worth of W Green Pay was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get W Green Pay alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002349 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.44 or 0.00055061 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002822 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00002649 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $52.53 or 0.00123386 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002351 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00012321 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $18.85 or 0.00044262 BTC.

W Green Pay Coin Profile

W Green Pay is a coin. W Green Pay’s total supply is 600,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 17,630,267 coins. The official message board for W Green Pay is medium.com/wgreenpay . The Reddit community for W Green Pay is /r/WGreenPay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . W Green Pay’s official Twitter account is @WGreenPay and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for W Green Pay is wpay.sg

According to CryptoCompare, “W-Foundation adopts blockchain technology to expand HOOXI Campaign globally to promote environmental sustainability – a major component of the United Nations (UN)’ Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) set as the 2030 Agenda. In specific, W-Foundation supports the promotion of voluntary climate actions including compensation of emissions through UNFCCC-recognized carbon credits, and the Climate Neutral Now initiative, and the pledge made by of the Korean government at Copenhagen Accord in 2009, to reduce GHG (Greenhouse Gas) emission by 37% by 2030. HOOXI mobile application is a gamified mobile social network service that encourages the public to perform and share results of greenhouse gas emissions reduction missions. “

Buying and Selling W Green Pay

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as W Green Pay directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire W Green Pay should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy W Green Pay using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for W Green Pay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for W Green Pay and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.