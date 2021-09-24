Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) CEO Sells $1,390,865.16 in Stock

Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.27, for a total transaction of $1,390,865.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

C Douglas Mcmillon also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, August 26th, C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of Walmart stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.95, for a total transaction of $1,436,298.60.

On Thursday, July 22nd, C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of Walmart stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.21, for a total transaction of $1,370,866.68.

WMT stock traded up $0.40 during trading on Friday, reaching $143.17. The company had a trading volume of 4,448,722 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,233,430. Walmart Inc. has a 52 week low of $126.28 and a 52 week high of $153.66. The company has a market cap of $399.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.33, a PEG ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 0.47. The business has a 50 day moving average of $145.82 and a 200 day moving average of $141.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.38.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The retailer reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.21. Walmart had a net margin of 1.78% and a return on equity of 20.22%. The company had revenue of $141 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $136.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.56 earnings per share. Walmart’s revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 6.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Walmart during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Atlantic Trust LLC bought a new position in shares of Walmart during the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Walmart by 70.1% during the first quarter. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC now owns 342 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of Walmart by 40.0% during the second quarter. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. now owns 350 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Walmart during the second quarter valued at approximately $52,000. 30.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have issued reports on WMT shares. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Walmart from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating on shares of Walmart in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Stephens upped their price target on shares of Walmart from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on shares of Walmart from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $168.17.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The Company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

