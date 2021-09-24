Warp Finance Price Up 10.6% Over Last 7 Days (WARP)

Warp Finance (CURRENCY:WARP) traded 19.4% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on September 24th. Warp Finance has a market cap of $1.30 million and $693,982.00 worth of Warp Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Warp Finance has traded up 10.6% against the dollar. One Warp Finance coin can now be purchased for $278.41 or 0.00648854 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

WINk (WIN) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000324 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.71 or 0.00006307 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.19 or 0.00014430 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded 12.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0313 or 0.00000073 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded 18.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.34 or 0.00007779 BTC.

Global Coin Research (GCR) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001876 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0691 or 0.00000161 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded up 29.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0092 or 0.00000022 BTC.

About Warp Finance

Warp Finance (CRYPTO:WARP) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Warp Finance’s total supply is 150,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,674 coins. The Reddit community for Warp Finance is https://reddit.com/r/warpfinance . Warp Finance’s official Twitter account is @warpfinance

According to CryptoCompare, “WarpCoin is a Proof of Stake cryptocurrency that aims to create a network of systems and services exclusively for WARP users. “

Warp Finance Coin Trading

