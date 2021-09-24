Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Canadian National Railway (CNI)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Canadian National Railway (NYSE: CNI):

9/23/2021 – Canadian National Railway is now covered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They set a “neutral” rating and a $121.00 price target on the stock.

9/21/2021 – Canadian National Railway had its price target raised by analysts at Desjardins from C$162.00 to C$163.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

9/20/2021 – Canadian National Railway had its price target raised by analysts at National Bank Financial from C$139.00 to C$144.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

9/20/2021 – Canadian National Railway had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from C$147.00 to C$160.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

9/20/2021 – Canadian National Railway was downgraded by analysts at Raymond James from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating.

9/20/2021 – Canadian National Railway had its price target raised by analysts at Cowen Inc from $110.00 to $119.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

9/20/2021 – Canadian National Railway had its price target raised by analysts at Stephens from $114.00 to $120.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

9/20/2021 – Canadian National Railway was upgraded by analysts at TD Securities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $175.00 price target on the stock.

9/19/2021 – Canadian National Railway was downgraded by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating. They now have a $155.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $150.00.

9/17/2021 – Canadian National Railway is now covered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They set an “outperform” rating and a $168.00 price target on the stock.

9/14/2021 – Canadian National Railway was downgraded by analysts at TD Securities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $165.00 price target on the stock.

9/7/2021 – Canadian National Railway had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from C$158.00 to C$170.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

9/1/2021 – Canadian National Railway was downgraded by analysts at Loop Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $157.00 price target on the stock.

9/1/2021 – Canadian National Railway was upgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $140.00 price target on the stock.

Canadian National Railway stock traded down $0.55 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $115.78. 69,061 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,767,918. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.93. Canadian National Railway has a 12 month low of $98.69 and a 12 month high of $128.41. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $111.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $111.10. The company has a market cap of $82.09 billion, a PE ratio of 26.25, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.81.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The transportation company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.01. Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 28.27% and a return on equity of 20.00%. The business had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.63 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.28 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Canadian National Railway will post 4.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 8th will be issued a $0.4827 dividend. This represents a $1.93 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 7th. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.99%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sageworth Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Canadian National Railway in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 1,250.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 324 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Canadian National Railway in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Canadian National Railway in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 338.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 438 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.45% of the company’s stock.

Canadian National Railway Co engages in rail and related transportation business. The firm’s services include rail, intermodal, trucking, supply chain services, business development and maps and network. It offers their services in automotive, coal, fertilizer, food and beverages, forest products, dimensional loads, grain, metals and minerals and petroleum and chemicals industries.

