Whiteheart (WHITE) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $6,675.00

Whiteheart (CURRENCY:WHITE) traded down 6.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on September 24th. One Whiteheart coin can now be bought for $585.63 or 0.01380981 BTC on major exchanges. Whiteheart has a market cap of $5.21 million and $6,675.00 worth of Whiteheart was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Whiteheart has traded 25.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002360 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00002228 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.39 or 0.00074013 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.93 or 0.00108310 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 15.2% against the dollar and now trades at $62.82 or 0.00148130 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42,208.95 or 0.99532899 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,876.19 or 0.06782334 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $333.25 or 0.00785836 BTC.

Whiteheart Profile

Whiteheart was first traded on December 21st, 2020. Whiteheart’s total supply is 8,888 coins. The official website for Whiteheart is www.whiteheart.finance . Whiteheart’s official Twitter account is @WhiteheartDeFi and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Whiteheart is an on-chain hedging protocol built on top of the Hegic protocol 2. The core part of the hedging protocol is a new financial primitive called hedge contract. Hedge contract is a system of Ethereum smart contracts that can automatically conduct the process of hedging users' holdings' market value. “

Whiteheart Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Whiteheart directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Whiteheart should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Whiteheart using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

