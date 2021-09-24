Widercoin Hits One Day Trading Volume of $35,217.00 (WDR)

Widercoin (CURRENCY:WDR) traded 9.2% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on September 24th. One Widercoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0054 or 0.00000013 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Widercoin has traded down 14.4% against the US dollar. Widercoin has a market cap of $341,300.45 and approximately $35,217.00 worth of Widercoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002356 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002227 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.37 or 0.00073841 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.98 or 0.00108215 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $62.86 or 0.00147950 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $42,523.41 or 1.00080072 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $2,887.24 or 0.06795210 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $334.35 or 0.00786906 BTC.

Widercoin Profile

Widercoin’s total supply is 15,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 63,269,412 coins. Widercoin’s official Twitter account is @CoinWider

Buying and Selling Widercoin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Widercoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Widercoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Widercoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

