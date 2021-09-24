Wilder World (WILD) Price Reaches $1.40 on Top Exchanges

Wilder World (CURRENCY:WILD) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on September 24th. One Wilder World coin can currently be bought for about $1.40 or 0.00003309 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Wilder World has traded up 15.7% against the dollar. Wilder World has a market capitalization of $99.82 million and approximately $8.38 million worth of Wilder World was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002358 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.78 or 0.00053681 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002822 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.73 or 0.00124260 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002359 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.16 or 0.00012163 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $18.75 or 0.00044184 BTC.

Wilder World Coin Profile

Wilder World is a coin. Wilder World’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 71,083,300 coins. Wilder World’s official Twitter account is @WildCrypto

According to CryptoCompare, “Crypto Wild is a decentralized, anonymous and Global lotto and gaming platform. WILD is an Ethereum-based token that powers Crypto Wild's ecosystem allowing users to take part in a global lottery and lotto. The WILD tokens will be exchanged at a fixed rate of 100:1 (100 Wild token to 1 Ether). “

Buying and Selling Wilder World

