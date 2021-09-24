William Blair Weighs in on Stitch Fix, Inc.’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:SFIX)

Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX) – Equities researchers at William Blair issued their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Stitch Fix in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, September 22nd. William Blair analyst R. Schackart anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.28) for the quarter. William Blair also issued estimates for Stitch Fix’s FY2022 earnings at ($0.78) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.79) EPS.

Get Stitch Fix alerts:

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 20th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.31. The business had revenue of $571.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $548.01 million. Stitch Fix had a negative return on equity of 17.68% and a negative net margin of 3.79%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.44) EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded Stitch Fix from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price target on Stitch Fix from $84.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Stitch Fix from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays cut their price target on Stitch Fix from $59.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity cut their price objective on Stitch Fix from $76.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Stitch Fix has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.11.

Shares of SFIX stock opened at $41.28 on Friday. Stitch Fix has a 52-week low of $25.19 and a 52-week high of $113.76. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.68. The stock has a market cap of $4.42 billion, a PE ratio of -56.55 and a beta of 1.97.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SFIX. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in Stitch Fix by 22.6% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 74,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,517,000 after purchasing an additional 13,803 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in shares of Stitch Fix by 49.5% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 242,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,603,000 after acquiring an additional 80,227 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Stitch Fix during the second quarter valued at approximately $6,692,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Stitch Fix by 23.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,816,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,411,000 after buying an additional 924,886 shares during the period. Finally, Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT acquired a new position in Stitch Fix in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $956,000. 61.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Katrina Lake sold 38,409 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.43, for a total transaction of $1,322,421.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Marka Hansen sold 10,000 shares of Stitch Fix stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.83, for a total transaction of $478,300.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $478,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 236,037 shares of company stock worth $10,595,032 over the last 90 days. 45.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Stitch Fix

Stitch Fix, Inc is an online personal styling service that delivers personalized fixes of apparel and accessories to men, women and kids. The company was founded by Katrina Lake and Erin Morrison Flynn in February 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

Featured Article: Should You Consider an Index Fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Stitch Fix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stitch Fix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.