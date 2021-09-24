Wing Finance Trading Down 11.9% This Week (WING)

Wing Finance (CURRENCY:WING) traded down 10.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on September 24th. During the last seven days, Wing Finance has traded 11.9% lower against the US dollar. Wing Finance has a total market capitalization of $34.50 million and approximately $7.97 million worth of Wing Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Wing Finance coin can currently be purchased for $17.50 or 0.00040792 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wing Finance Profile

Wing Finance's genesis date was September 8th, 2020. Wing Finance's total supply is 3,096,218 coins and its circulating supply is 1,971,219 coins.

According to CryptoCompare, “Wing has designed and is building a DeFi platform dedicated to the digital asset lending market, supporting cross-chain collaborative interaction between various DeFi products. Wing's decentralized governance model and risk control mechanism intend to promote a mutually beneficial relationship between borrowers, creditors, and guarantors. In addition, Wing innovatively showcases a credit evaluation module as a strong example of credit-based DeFi. During 2020, a vote was held and WING holders decided to lower WING's final total supply to 5 million and adjust WING's distribution rate. “

Wing Finance Coin Trading

