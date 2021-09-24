Wing Finance (WING) Achieves Market Cap of $40.23 Million

Wing Finance (CURRENCY:WING) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on September 24th. Wing Finance has a total market capitalization of $40.23 million and approximately $4.29 million worth of Wing Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Wing Finance has traded down 2.2% against the dollar. One Wing Finance coin can now be purchased for approximately $21.55 or 0.00048454 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002332 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00002199 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.79 or 0.00071757 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.11 or 0.00109805 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $63.90 or 0.00148935 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42,914.68 or 1.00016550 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,922.44 or 0.06811015 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $335.36 or 0.00781582 BTC.

Wing Finance Coin Profile

Wing Finance's genesis date was September 8th, 2020. Wing Finance's total supply is 2,992,293 coins and its circulating supply is 1,867,293 coins.

According to CryptoCompare, “Wing has designed and is building a DeFi platform dedicated to the digital asset lending market, supporting cross-chain collaborative interaction between various DeFi products. Wing's decentralized governance model and risk control mechanism intend to promote a mutually beneficial relationship between borrowers, creditors, and guarantors. In addition, Wing innovatively showcases a credit evaluation module as a strong example of credit-based DeFi. During 2020, a vote was held and WING holders decided to lower WING's final total supply to 5 million and adjust WING's distribution rate. “

Buying and Selling Wing Finance

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wing Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wing Finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Wing Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

