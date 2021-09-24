WisdomTree Emerging Markets Corporate Bond Fund (NYSEARCA:EMCB) Shares Up 0.3%

WisdomTree Emerging Markets Corporate Bond Fund (NYSEARCA:EMCB)’s stock price was up 0.3% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $75.89 and last traded at $75.89. Approximately 478 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 93% from the average daily volume of 6,537 shares. The stock had previously closed at $75.67.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $75.85.

