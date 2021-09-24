WisdomTree Investments, Inc. (NASDAQ:WETF) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

WisdomTree Investments, Inc. (NASDAQ:WETF) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the seven analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $6.82.

WETF has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of WisdomTree Investments from $7.25 to $6.75 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of WisdomTree Investments from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $7.50 to $8.00 in a report on Sunday, August 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of WisdomTree Investments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.75 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 15th.

In other WisdomTree Investments news, Director Frank Salerno sold 10,024 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.89, for a total transaction of $59,041.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 8.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in WisdomTree Investments during the 2nd quarter worth about $95,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in WisdomTree Investments by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 744,261 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,614,000 after acquiring an additional 15,323 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in WisdomTree Investments during the 2nd quarter valued at about $210,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in WisdomTree Investments by 51.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,700,384 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $10,542,000 after purchasing an additional 578,514 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in WisdomTree Investments by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 181,390 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,124,000 after purchasing an additional 15,160 shares during the period. 70.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:WETF opened at $5.95 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $890.07 million, a P/E ratio of 66.11 and a beta of 1.81. WisdomTree Investments has a one year low of $3.06 and a one year high of $7.38. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $6.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 4.15 and a quick ratio of 3.24.

WisdomTree Investments (NASDAQ:WETF) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The asset manager reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $77.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.58 million. WisdomTree Investments had a net margin of 6.74% and a return on equity of 18.36%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 33.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.05 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that WisdomTree Investments will post 0.36 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 11th were issued a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 10th. WisdomTree Investments’s payout ratio is 48.00%.

About WisdomTree Investments

WisdomTree Investments, Inc operates as an asset management company that focuses on Exchange Traded Products (ETPs). It distributes ETPs within the asset management industry, including brokerage firms, registered investment advisors, institutional investors, private wealth managers and discount brokers.

