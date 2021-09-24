WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS) Shares Sold by Thomas White International Ltd.

Thomas White International Ltd. lowered its position in shares of WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS) by 38.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 54,206 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 34,305 shares during the quarter. Thomas White International Ltd. owned about 0.11% of WNS worth $4,330,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of WNS. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in WNS by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 16,235 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,176,000 after acquiring an additional 1,388 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of WNS by 301.6% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 5,321 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $379,000 after buying an additional 3,996 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of WNS by 250.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 139,241 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,087,000 after buying an additional 99,514 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP lifted its holdings in shares of WNS by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 15,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,101,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of WNS by 18.6% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 266,602 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $19,359,000 after buying an additional 41,854 shares during the period. 98.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:WNS traded down $0.59 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $82.33. 1,158 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 159,833. WNS has a 52-week low of $57.06 and a 52-week high of $84.55. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $81.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $77.37. The company has a market cap of $4.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.41.

WNS (NYSE:WNS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The business services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $236.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $229.29 million. WNS had a return on equity of 18.43% and a net margin of 11.95%. The business’s revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.50 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that WNS will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on WNS. Zacks Investment Research cut WNS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on WNS from $88.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Cowen lifted their price target on WNS from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on WNS from $89.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Barrington Research lifted their price target on WNS from $84.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, WNS has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $87.60.

WNS (Holdings) Ltd. engages in the provision of business process management solutions. Its services include industry-specific offerings, customer interaction, finance and accounting, human resources, procurement, and research and analytics. It operates through the WNS Global BPM and WNS Auto Claims BPM segments.

