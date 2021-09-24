Wownero (WOW) One Day Volume Tops $41,319.00

Wownero (CURRENCY:WOW) traded down 3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on September 24th. During the last seven days, Wownero has traded down 12.9% against the dollar. Wownero has a market cap of $19.22 million and $41,319.00 worth of Wownero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Wownero coin can currently be purchased for about $0.37 or 0.00000868 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001082 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002351 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002226 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.43 or 0.00073810 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002350 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002349 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.44 or 0.00055061 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002822 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.07 or 0.00108203 BTC.

Wownero Coin Profile

WOW is a coin. It was first traded on April 1st, 2018. Wownero’s total supply is 52,049,447 coins. Wownero’s official Twitter account is @W0wn3r0 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Wownero is https://reddit.com/r/Wownero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Wownero’s official website is wownero.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Wownero is a privacy-centric memecoin that was fairly launched on April 1, 2018 with no pre-mine. Wownero is a cross between Monero and Doge, but it is deflationary with a finite supply of 184 million coins emitted over 50 years. Wownero is the first project to adopt a CPU-friendly proof-of-work based on RandomX, which utilizes a virtual machine to execute randomly generated programs to achieve ASIC resistance. “

Wownero Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wownero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wownero should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Wownero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

