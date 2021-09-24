Wrapped Bitcoin Price Reaches $42,555.54 on Exchanges (WBTC)

Wrapped Bitcoin (CURRENCY:WBTC) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on September 24th. During the last seven days, Wrapped Bitcoin has traded 10.7% lower against the dollar. Wrapped Bitcoin has a market capitalization of $8.77 billion and $366.80 million worth of Wrapped Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Wrapped Bitcoin coin can currently be purchased for about $42,555.54 or 0.99950540 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.08 or 0.00098843 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 19.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.39 or 0.00005610 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $23.00 or 0.00054022 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 25% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001619 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001861 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 13.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.04 or 0.00007132 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002352 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.39 or 0.00005612 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded down 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0509 or 0.00000120 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin Coin Profile

Wrapped Bitcoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 27th, 2018. Wrapped Bitcoin’s total supply is 206,021 coins. Wrapped Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @WrappedBTC . The official website for Wrapped Bitcoin is wbtc.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) is the first ERC20 token backed 1:1 with Bitcoin. WBTC standardizes Bitcoin to the ERC20 format, creating smart contracts for Bitcoin. This makes it easier to write smart contracts that integrate Bitcoin transfers. To receive WBTC, a user requests tokens from a merchant. The merchant then performs the required KYC / AML procedures and verifies the user’s identity. Once this is completed, the user and merchant execute their swap, with Bitcoin from the user transferring to the merchant, and WBTC from the merchant transferring to the user. “

Wrapped Bitcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped Bitcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wrapped Bitcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Wrapped Bitcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

