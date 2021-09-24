XinFin Network (XDC) Price Tops $0.13 on Exchanges

XinFin Network (CURRENCY:XDC) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on September 24th. During the last seven days, XinFin Network has traded up 1.1% against the dollar. One XinFin Network coin can currently be bought for $0.13 or 0.00000284 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. XinFin Network has a total market capitalization of $1.65 billion and $11.38 million worth of XinFin Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Safe Haven (SHA) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Sakura Bloom (SKB) traded 18.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

TigerCash (TCH) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000031 BTC.

USDCoin (USC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.84 or 0.00224538 BTC.

BitcoinX (BCX) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Mixin (XIN) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $307.99 or 0.00717246 BTC.

About XinFin Network

XDC is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 28th, 2017. XinFin Network’s total supply is 37,693,293,519 coins and its circulating supply is 12,293,293,519 coins. XinFin Network’s official Twitter account is @XinFin_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for XinFin Network is /r/xinfin/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . XinFin Network’s official website is xinfin.org

According to CryptoCompare, “XinFin is an enterprise-ready hybrid Blockchain technology company optimized for international trade and finance. The XinFin network is powered by the native coin called XDC. The XDC protocol is architected to support smart contracts, 2000TPS, 2seconds transaction time, KYC to Masternodes (Validator Nodes). The XDC Chain (XinFin Digital Contract) uses XinFin Delegated Proof of Stake (XDPoS), with the intending to create a ‘highly-scalable, secure, permission, and commercial grade’ blockchain network. XinFin mainnet token XDC and also creates an opportunity to utilize the XinFin’s real-world use-cases such as TradeFinex.org, helps small and medium businesses or institutions originate their own financial requirements in a digital, fully structured manner so that they can distribute it to the bank or non-bank funders themselves using a common distribution standard. Xinfin Network ticker has changed from XDCE to XDC. “

Buying and Selling XinFin Network

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as XinFin Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire XinFin Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase XinFin Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

