Xion Finance (XGT) Market Cap Reaches $289,090.45

Xion Finance (CURRENCY:XGT) traded 2.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on September 24th. Xion Finance has a total market capitalization of $289,090.45 and approximately $4,146.00 worth of Xion Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Xion Finance coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0608 or 0.00000144 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Xion Finance has traded 18.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Xion Finance alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002368 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00002205 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.45 or 0.00072030 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.02 or 0.00108887 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $63.25 or 0.00149629 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $42,301.83 or 1.00080157 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2,892.34 or 0.06842879 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $327.94 or 0.00775866 BTC.

Xion Finance Coin Profile

Xion Finance’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,753,769 coins. Xion Finance’s official Twitter account is @xion_global

According to CryptoCompare, “Xion Finance enables users to earn compounding interest, trading fees and XGT rewards using smart contracts which are open source. Xion Finance does not take custody of tokens. Xion Global Inc. is a Delaware corporation and is not a licensed bank, money lender or an exchange. Xion Finance uses Uniswap Exchange contracts for placing a trade. Xion Finance currently charges minimal fees from users for the services provided through its smart contracts. “

Buying and Selling Xion Finance

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Xion Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Xion Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Xion Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Xion Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Xion Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.