Xponance Inc. Boosts Holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Xponance Inc. increased its holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 12.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 156,003 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 16,744 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $27,421,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DIS. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Walt Disney during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC increased its position in The Walt Disney by 142.9% in the second quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 170 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. FFT Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in The Walt Disney in the second quarter worth $37,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in The Walt Disney in the second quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Smith Asset Management Group LP bought a new stake in The Walt Disney in the second quarter worth $39,000. 64.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DIS traded down $0.95 during trading on Friday, reaching $175.30. 138,688 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,611,086. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $178.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $180.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The company has a market capitalization of $318.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 288.80, a P/E/G ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.19. The Walt Disney Company has a 1 year low of $117.23 and a 1 year high of $203.02.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The entertainment giant reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.23. The Walt Disney had a return on equity of 3.78% and a net margin of 1.77%. The business had revenue of $17.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.08 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 2.45 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Robert A. Chapek sold 10,587 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.00, for a total value of $1,926,834.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Brent Woodford sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.57, for a total value of $1,492,560.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,620 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,951,613.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Walt Disney from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $185.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on The Walt Disney in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $225.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on The Walt Disney from $209.00 to $216.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 target price on shares of The Walt Disney in a report on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on The Walt Disney from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, The Walt Disney currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $209.19.

The Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Media Networks, Parks, Experiences and Products, Studio Entertainment and Direct-to-Consumer and International (DTCI). The Media Networks segment includes cable and broadcast television networks, television production and distribution operations, domestic television stations, radio networks and stations.

