Xponance Inc. Cuts Position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Xponance Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 214,137 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,588 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson accounts for about 0.6% of Xponance Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $35,277,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the 3rd quarter worth about $362,000. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC lifted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC now owns 15,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,585,000 after acquiring an additional 578 shares during the period. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 37.3% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 10,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,670,000 after acquiring an additional 2,761 shares during the period. Harvey Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Harvey Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $854,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Cypress Capital Management LLC WY lifted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 151.2% during the 1st quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY now owns 9,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,480,000 after acquiring an additional 5,420 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

NYSE JNJ traded down $0.39 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $164.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 144,377 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,104,693. The firm has a market capitalization of $432.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.71. Johnson & Johnson has a 1-year low of $133.65 and a 1-year high of $179.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The company’s 50-day moving average is $171.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $167.43.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $2.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.19. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 37.06% and a net margin of 19.92%. The company had revenue of $23.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.67 EPS. Johnson & Johnson’s quarterly revenue was up 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 24th were paid a dividend of $1.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 23rd. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.58%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.80%.

A number of brokerages have commented on JNJ. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley cut Johnson & Johnson from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $187.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $193.00 price objective on Johnson & Johnson and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $190.38.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

See Also: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ).

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.