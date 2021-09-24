Xponance Inc. Grows Holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Xponance Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 4.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 339,663 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,704 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $19,031,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Berkshire Hathaway Inc raised its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc now owns 158,824,575 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $9,235,649,000 after acquiring an additional 12,108,079 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments CA boosted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 20.9% in the 2nd quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 21,062,942 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,180,157,000 after buying an additional 3,636,712 shares in the last quarter. Factorial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 16,166.3% in the 1st quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 3,611,115 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $62,100,000 after buying an additional 3,588,915 shares in the last quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. acquired a new stake in Verizon Communications during the 2nd quarter worth $143,979,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in Verizon Communications by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 41,810,812 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $2,431,297,000 after buying an additional 2,661,769 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.65% of the company’s stock.

VZ has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $57.00 price objective for the company. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Monday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $57.00 price target for the company. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Friday, June 25th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Finally, Cowen increased their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Verizon Communications has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.75.

In other Verizon Communications news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,554 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.57, for a total value of $86,355.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 30,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,668,378.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Kumara Guru Gowrappan sold 14,077 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.56, for a total transaction of $782,118.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 18,740 shares of company stock valued at $1,042,314. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VZ traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $54.29. 199,472 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,348,297. The firm has a market cap of $224.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.47. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.48. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12-month low of $53.83 and a 12-month high of $61.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $33.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.73 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 15.05% and a return on equity of 30.00%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.18 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 8th will be paid a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 7th. This is a positive change from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is 51.22%.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments.

