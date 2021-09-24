Xponance Inc. Has $35.01 Million Holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Xponance Inc. grew its stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 236,299 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,802 shares during the quarter. PepsiCo accounts for about 0.6% of Xponance Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $35,012,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the second quarter valued at about $48,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the second quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in PepsiCo during the first quarter worth about $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $164.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Guggenheim raised their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $171.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Truist increased their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $153.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $162.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $160.77.

NASDAQ:PEP traded down $0.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $153.81. 69,837 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,940,826. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47. PepsiCo, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $128.32 and a fifty-two week high of $159.63. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $155.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $148.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $212.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.10, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.60.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.19. PepsiCo had a net margin of 11.01% and a return on equity of 59.56%. The firm had revenue of $19.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.95 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.32 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be paid a $1.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $4.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.80%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.90%.

In other news, SVP Marie T. Gallagher sold 7,409 shares of PepsiCo stock in a transaction on Monday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.70, for a total value of $1,153,581.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It is a food and beverage company with a complementary portfolio of brands, including Frito-Lay, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Quaker, and Tropicana. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; and Africa, Middle East and South Asia The Frito-Lay North America segment markets, distributes, and sells snack foods under the Lay’s, Doritos, Cheetos, Tostitos, Fritos, Ruffles, and Santitas brands.

