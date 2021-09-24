Xponance Inc. Purchases 84,227 Shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Xponance Inc. lifted its position in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) by 94.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 173,866 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 84,227 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $14,775,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MU. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Micron Technology in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Micron Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. lifted its holdings in Micron Technology by 700.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 400 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in Micron Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, TD Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Micron Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. 78.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Micron Technology stock traded up $0.26 during trading on Friday, hitting $74.30. 428,342 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,791,098. The business’s 50 day moving average is $74.51 and its 200 day moving average is $81.07. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $46.50 and a 52 week high of $96.96. The company has a market capitalization of $83.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.40, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 3.40, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $7.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.26 billion. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 12.60% and a net margin of 16.20%. Micron Technology’s revenue was up 36.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.82 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 5.65 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 18th. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.54%.

In related news, CFO David Zinsner sold 8,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.59, for a total transaction of $568,249.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Joel L. Poppen sold 4,984 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.76, for a total value of $392,539.84. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 257,197 shares in the company, valued at $20,256,835.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 135,332 shares of company stock worth $10,717,669 in the last three months. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have issued reports on MU. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Micron Technology from $110.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 30th. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their target price on Micron Technology from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Monday, June 28th. Mizuho dropped their target price on Micron Technology from $107.00 to $97.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Summit Insights downgraded Micron Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.20.

Micron Technology Profile

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit (CNBU); Mobile Business Unit (MBU); Storage Business Unit (SBU); and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The Compute and Networking Business Unit segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

