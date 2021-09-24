Xponance Inc. Sells 15,670 Shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Xponance Inc. cut its holdings in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) by 19.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 63,546 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 15,670 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $12,622,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ADP. Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Automatic Data Processing in the 1st quarter valued at $264,000. Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Automatic Data Processing in the 1st quarter valued at $339,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 48,496 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,140,000 after purchasing an additional 3,815 shares during the period. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. raised its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 86.0% during the 1st quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 2,782 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $523,000 after buying an additional 1,286 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banco Santander S.A. raised its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 21.4% during the 1st quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 11,974 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,257,000 after buying an additional 2,108 shares in the last quarter. 78.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Automatic Data Processing stock traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $201.29. The stock had a trading volume of 22,384 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,739,170. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.73. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 12-month low of $127.31 and a 12-month high of $217.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $207.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $198.37.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.06. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 17.32% and a return on equity of 44.73%. The firm had revenue of $3.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.14 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 6.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.93 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.85%. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.79%.

In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP Alexander Quevedo sold 950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.25, for a total value of $198,787.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Deborah L. Dyson sold 2,428 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.00, for a total transaction of $490,456.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 26,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,376,028. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ADP. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Automatic Data Processing from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $215.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $212.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $212.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Automatic Data Processing has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $200.92.

Automatic Data Processing Company Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc engages in the provision of business outsourcing solutions specializes in cloud-based human capital management. It operates through the following business segments: Employer Services; and Professional Employer Organization Services; and Other. The Employer Services segment provides clients ranging from single-employee small businesses to large enterprises with tens of thousands of employees around the world, offering a range of human resources outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions, including strategic, cloud-based platforms.

