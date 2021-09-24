Xponance Inc. Sells 49,970 Shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Xponance Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 33.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 98,078 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 49,970 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $23,958,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in salesforce.com by 115.3% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 127 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. First PREMIER Bank bought a new position in salesforce.com in the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of salesforce.com during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of salesforce.com by 87.2% during the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 161 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of salesforce.com by 35.8% during the 2nd quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 163 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. 77.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CRM. Credit Suisse Group set a $290.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $310.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $315.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $309.80.

NYSE:CRM traded up $5.29 on Friday, reaching $283.15. 378,319 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,431,898. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $277.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 114.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.35 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a fifty day moving average of $253.83 and a 200-day moving average of $237.32. salesforce.com, inc. has a 52-week low of $201.51 and a 52-week high of $279.39.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The CRM provider reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.56. salesforce.com had a net margin of 9.99% and a return on equity of 7.15%. The company had revenue of $6.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.44 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CRO Gavin Patterson sold 747 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.20, for a total transaction of $203,333.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Joe Allanson sold 153 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.21, for a total value of $37,976.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 31,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,796,772.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 786,605 shares of company stock valued at $198,242,927. Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

