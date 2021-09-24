Xunlei (NASDAQ:XNET) Stock Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $4.77

Shares of Xunlei Limited (NASDAQ:XNET) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $4.77 and traded as low as $2.90. Xunlei shares last traded at $2.95, with a volume of 249,301 shares trading hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.02 and a quick ratio of 3.01. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.77. The company has a market cap of $197.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.67 and a beta of 1.44.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Xunlei by 0.7% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 535,217 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,441,000 after acquiring an additional 3,797 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Xunlei in the first quarter worth $27,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Xunlei by 25.9% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 24,694 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 5,079 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Xunlei by 1,510.2% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,552 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 7,083 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Xunlei in the second quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors own 14.17% of the company’s stock.

Xunlei Ltd. is a holding company, which provides shared cloud computing and blockchain technology services. It provides a wide range of products and services across cloud acceleration, blockchain, shared cloud computing and digital entertainment to deliver an efficient internet experience. The company was founded by Sheng Long Zou and Hao Cheng in December 2002 and is headquartered in Shenzhen, China.

