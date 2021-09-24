Yamaha Motor (OTCMKTS:YAMHF) Shares Cross Above 50 Day Moving Average of $25.82

Yamaha Motor Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:YAMHF)’s share price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $25.82 and traded as high as $28.70. Yamaha Motor shares last traded at $28.55, with a volume of 4,509 shares.

A number of research firms recently commented on YAMHF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Yamaha Motor from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Yamaha Motor from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, CLSA cut shares of Yamaha Motor from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $25.82 and a 200 day moving average of $26.32. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market cap of $9.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.45 and a beta of 1.49.

Yamaha Motor (OTCMKTS:YAMHF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.70. Yamaha Motor had a return on equity of 19.59% and a net margin of 8.69%. The company had revenue of $4.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.94 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Yamaha Motor Co., Ltd. will post 3.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Yamaha Motor Company Profile (OTCMKTS:YAMHF)

Yamaha Motor Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of motorcycles, automotive engines, and transportation equipment. It operates through the following segments Land Mobility, Marine Products, Robotics, Financial Services, and Others. The Land Mobility segment offers motorcycle and parts, four-wheel buggies, snowmobiles, and electrically assisted bicycles.

