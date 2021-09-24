Yamaha Motor (OTCMKTS:YAMHF) Shares Cross Above 50 Day Moving Average of $25.82

Yamaha Motor Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:YAMHF)’s share price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $25.82 and traded as high as $28.70. Yamaha Motor shares last traded at $28.55, with a volume of 4,509 shares.
A number of research firms recently commented on YAMHF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Yamaha Motor from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Yamaha Motor from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, CLSA cut shares of Yamaha Motor from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th.
The company has a 50 day moving average of $25.82 and a 200 day moving average of $26.32. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market cap of $9.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.45 and a beta of 1.49.
Yamaha Motor Company Profile (OTCMKTS:YAMHF)
Yamaha Motor Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of motorcycles, automotive engines, and transportation equipment. It operates through the following segments Land Mobility, Marine Products, Robotics, Financial Services, and Others. The Land Mobility segment offers motorcycle and parts, four-wheel buggies, snowmobiles, and electrically assisted bicycles.
