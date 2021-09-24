YF Link Reaches Market Cap of $5.50 Million (YFL)

YF Link (CURRENCY:YFL) traded 0.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on September 24th. During the last week, YF Link has traded up 3.6% against the US dollar. YF Link has a total market cap of $5.50 million and $763,886.00 worth of YF Link was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One YF Link coin can currently be purchased for approximately $106.86 or 0.00250534 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002344 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.02 or 0.00053962 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002822 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.99 or 0.00124248 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002347 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.20 or 0.00012185 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.88 or 0.00044261 BTC.

YF Link Profile

YF Link is a coin. YF Link’s total supply is 52,000 coins and its circulating supply is 51,503 coins. YF Link’s official website is yflink.io . The official message board for YF Link is medium.com/yflink . YF Link’s official Twitter account is @YFLinkio and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The YFLINK or YFL governance token was introduced on August the 7th and fuses the LINK token with YFI liquidity mining mechanics. The YFI liquidity mining yield aggregator mechanics themselves were introduced recently in the form of the yearn.finance YFI token. “

Buying and Selling YF Link

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as YF Link directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire YF Link should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase YF Link using one of the exchanges listed above.

