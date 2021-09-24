yOUcash (YOUC) Market Cap Achieves $984.36 Million

yOUcash (CURRENCY:YOUC) traded down 5.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on September 24th. One yOUcash coin can now be purchased for about $0.15 or 0.00000346 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, yOUcash has traded down 20.3% against the U.S. dollar. yOUcash has a market capitalization of $984.36 million and $124,581.00 worth of yOUcash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002351 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.94 or 0.00053918 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002822 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.97 or 0.00124506 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002353 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $5.19 or 0.00012199 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $18.83 or 0.00044262 BTC.

yOUcash Coin Profile

yOUcash is a coin. yOUcash’s total supply is 11,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,696,709,142 coins. The Reddit community for yOUcash is https://reddit.com/r/YOUengineFANs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . yOUcash’s official website is youengine.io . The official message board for yOUcash is youengine.io/blog . yOUcash’s official Twitter account is @younive87630435 and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “YOUengine is a decentralized, tokenized advertising platform where over 200 million advertisers connect with 4 billion users who get paid to watch ads. Brands and businesses open an account and fund it with YOUcash tokens. Once logged into the platform, they can use the power of the YOUengine to target over 4 billion users globally. Whether they want to reach 10 people down the street or 10 million people around the world the YOUengine delivers real-time targeting and ad delivery for industry-leading ROI. Plus, it can execute exciting ‘airdrops’ for instant merchandise or token drops that can be geo-fenced and delivered via the YOUgo mobile game. “

yOUcash Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as yOUcash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade yOUcash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy yOUcash using one of the exchanges listed above.

