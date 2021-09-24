Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC) Shares Purchased by Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its position in Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC) by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,100,878 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 211,206 shares during the quarter. Yum China comprises approximately 0.8% of Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned 1.45% of Yum China worth $398,187,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Yum China during the 3rd quarter valued at about $280,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Yum China by 18.7% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 614,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,361,000 after acquiring an additional 96,901 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH raised its holdings in Yum China by 1.6% during the first quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 12,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $754,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its position in Yum China by 114.6% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 6,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,000 after purchasing an additional 3,310 shares during the period. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its stake in Yum China by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 34,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,044,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.50% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Macquarie cut shares of Yum China from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $56.00 to $52.90 in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Yum China from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Yum China has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.72.

NYSE:YUMC traded up $1.56 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $58.00. 101,461 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,141,784. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $60.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.55. The firm has a market cap of $24.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.52, a P/E/G ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.79. Yum China Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $49.86 and a twelve month high of $69.67.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.49 billion. Yum China had a net margin of 10.41% and a return on equity of 12.77%. As a group, research analysts predict that Yum China Holdings, Inc. will post 1.91 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 25th were given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 24th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. Yum China’s payout ratio is 31.37%.

Yum China Company Profile

Yum China Holdings, Inc engages in the operation and management of restaurants and fast food chains. It operates through the following segments: Kentucky Fried Chicken (KFC), Pizza Hut, and All Other Segments. The KFC segment operates restaurant chain. The Pizza Hut segment covers the Pizza Hut casual dining and Pizza Hut home service.

