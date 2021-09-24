Zacks: Analysts Anticipate American Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSWA) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $29.99 Million

Equities research analysts expect American Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSWA) to post $29.99 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for American Software’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $30.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $29.98 million. American Software reported sales of $27.88 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 7.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, November 18th.

On average, analysts expect that American Software will report full-year sales of $121.47 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $121.00 million to $121.93 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $131.91 million, with estimates ranging from $129.10 million to $134.72 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow American Software.

American Software (NASDAQ:AMSWA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The software maker reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.06. American Software had a return on equity of 7.73% and a net margin of 7.94%. The business had revenue of $29.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.53 million.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AMSWA. Maxim Group began coverage on American Software in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of American Software in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Sidoti raised American Software from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. B. Riley upped their price target on American Software from $25.00 to $28.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, TheStreet raised American Software from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.50.

American Software stock opened at $24.75 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.83. American Software has a 12 month low of $13.47 and a 12 month high of $28.45. The company has a market capitalization of $823.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.67 and a beta of 0.51.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be given a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 18th. American Software’s payout ratio is 169.23%.

In other American Software news, insider Bryan L. Sell sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.44, for a total value of $152,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at $50,880. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Vincent C. Klinges sold 6,473 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.33, for a total value of $163,961.09. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 103,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,616,867.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 40,932 shares of company stock valued at $1,000,097. Company insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. boosted its stake in American Software by 3.0% during the first quarter. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. now owns 22,256 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $461,000 after buying an additional 656 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in American Software by 1.7% during the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 45,818 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $948,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in American Software by 0.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 269,306 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,574,000 after buying an additional 853 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of American Software by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 13,439 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 1,061 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of American Software by 107.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,075 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075 shares during the last quarter. 80.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

American Software, Inc engages in the development and marketing of supply chain management and enterprise software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Supply Chain Management (SCM), Information Technology (IT) Consulting, and Other. The SCM segment offers supply chain optimization and retail planning solutions.

