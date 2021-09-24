Zacks: Analysts Anticipate East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $457.80 Million

Analysts expect East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) to announce $457.80 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for East West Bancorp’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $466.40 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $447.50 million. East West Bancorp posted sales of $373.71 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 22.5%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, October 28th.

On average, analysts expect that East West Bancorp will report full-year sales of $1.79 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.78 billion to $1.81 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $1.91 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.90 billion to $1.93 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow East West Bancorp.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.18. East West Bancorp had a net margin of 42.12% and a return on equity of 14.20%. The company had revenue of $444.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $430.71 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.70 EPS. East West Bancorp’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of East West Bancorp from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on East West Bancorp from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Truist increased their price objective on East West Bancorp from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised East West Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Compass Point raised shares of East West Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.30.

In related news, Director Jack C. Liu sold 1,470 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.84, for a total value of $107,074.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,130 shares in the company, valued at $1,393,429.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.78% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in East West Bancorp by 0.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,625,121 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $976,785,000 after buying an additional 116,784 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of East West Bancorp by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,394,834 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $914,739,000 after acquiring an additional 722,583 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in shares of East West Bancorp by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 12,033,194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $862,692,000 after purchasing an additional 1,434,623 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of East West Bancorp by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,522,950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $324,250,000 after purchasing an additional 76,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners raised its position in East West Bancorp by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,278,296 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $306,694,000 after purchasing an additional 76,752 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of East West Bancorp stock opened at $73.91 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.88. East West Bancorp has a 52-week low of $30.49 and a 52-week high of $82.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.65.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 30th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.79%. East West Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 33.25%.

East West Bancorp Company Profile

East West Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other. The Consumer and Business Banking segment provides financial service products and services to consumer and commercial customers through the company’s branch network in the U.S.

