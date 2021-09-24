Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) to Post $0.41 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) to announce earnings per share of $0.41 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Gentex’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.45 and the lowest is $0.31. Gentex posted earnings per share of $0.48 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 14.6%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Friday, October 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Gentex will report full year earnings of $1.72 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.52 to $1.83. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $2.10 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.90 to $2.27. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Gentex.

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The auto parts company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.07). Gentex had a net margin of 24.03% and a return on equity of 23.80%. The company had revenue of $428.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $458.02 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.02 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 86.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on GNTX shares. KeyCorp reduced their price target on Gentex from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Gentex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Seaport Res Ptn raised Gentex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Seaport Global Securities raised Gentex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $32.25 price objective (down previously from $45.00) on shares of Gentex in a research note on Monday, July 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.53.

Shares of NASDAQ GNTX traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $33.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,167,703 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,447,107. The business’s 50 day moving average is $32.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.79. Gentex has a 12-month low of $25.14 and a 12-month high of $37.75. The firm has a market cap of $7.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.03.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. Gentex’s payout ratio is currently 34.04%.

In other Gentex news, Director John A. Mulder sold 7,000 shares of Gentex stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.65, for a total transaction of $228,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 41,365 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,350,567.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GNTX. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Gentex by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 559,900 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $19,972,000 after purchasing an additional 4,200 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Gentex by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 135,359 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $4,828,000 after buying an additional 5,396 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Gentex by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 187,389 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $6,201,000 after buying an additional 4,367 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp raised its position in shares of Gentex by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 17,997 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $642,000 after buying an additional 2,336 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. raised its position in shares of Gentex by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 6,980 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $249,000 after buying an additional 357 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.67% of the company’s stock.

Gentex Corp. is a technology company, which engages in the design, development, and manufacture and supply of digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products. The firm operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The Automotive Products segment operates in virtually all of the foregoing facilities.

