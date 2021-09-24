Zacks: Analysts Anticipate ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI) to Post $1.79 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI) will post earnings of $1.79 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for ICU Medical’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.82 and the lowest is $1.76. ICU Medical reported earnings of $1.90 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 5.8%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that ICU Medical will report full-year earnings of $7.08 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.04 to $7.11. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $7.62 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.55 to $7.69. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for ICU Medical.

ICU Medical (NASDAQ:ICUI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.14. ICU Medical had a net margin of 8.07% and a return on equity of 8.67%. The firm had revenue of $321.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $306.30 million.

ICUI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of ICU Medical from $225.00 to $302.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ICU Medical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on ICU Medical from $220.00 to $286.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th.

Shares of ICU Medical stock traded down $3.13 during trading on Friday, hitting $242.02. 1,475 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 143,879. ICU Medical has a fifty-two week low of $176.18 and a fifty-two week high of $282.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $207.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $206.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.78 and a beta of 0.60.

In other ICU Medical news, Director Elisha W. Finney sold 2,424 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.20, for a total transaction of $587,092.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 20,816 shares in the company, valued at $5,041,635.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Virginia Ruth Sanzone sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.55, for a total transaction of $201,240.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 9.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ICUI. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ICU Medical during the second quarter valued at about $43,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in ICU Medical by 115.3% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 239 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in ICU Medical during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in ICU Medical by 91.6% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 711 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank raised its position in shares of ICU Medical by 54.9% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 714 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. 94.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ICU Medical, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of innovative medical devices used in vascular therapy and critical care applications. Its product portfolio includes intravenous smart pumps, sets, connectors, closed transfer devices for hazardous drugs, cardiac monitoring systems, IV solutions, IV smart pumps with pain management and safety software technology, dedicated and non-dedicated IV sets and needle-free connectors.

