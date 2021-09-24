Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co. (NASDAQ:PGC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $51.67 Million

Equities research analysts expect Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co. (NASDAQ:PGC) to post $51.67 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Peapack-Gladstone Financial’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $52.50 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $50.84 million. Peapack-Gladstone Financial reported sales of $52.36 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 1.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Peapack-Gladstone Financial will report full-year sales of $205.36 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $203.31 million to $207.40 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $211.82 million, with estimates ranging from $208.14 million to $215.50 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Peapack-Gladstone Financial.

Peapack-Gladstone Financial (NASDAQ:PGC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.11. Peapack-Gladstone Financial had a net margin of 19.48% and a return on equity of 8.37%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.50.

PGC stock opened at $33.18 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $32.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.96. Peapack-Gladstone Financial has a 12-month low of $14.38 and a 12-month high of $34.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $624.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.55 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th were paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 9th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%. Peapack-Gladstone Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.60%.

In other news, CEO Douglas L. Kennedy sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.45, for a total transaction of $162,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Peter D. Horst acquired 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $31.88 per share, with a total value of $79,700.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 30,000 shares of company stock worth $987,450. Insiders own 5.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 24.7% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,298 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 60.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 1,762 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 93,066.7% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,590 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 5,584 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 13.4% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,639 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 782 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial in the second quarter worth $214,000. 70.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Peapack-Gladstone Financial

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of private banking services to businesses, non-profits and consumer. It operates through the following segments: Banking and Peapack Private. The Banking segment provides commercial, commercial real estate, multifamily, residential and consumer lending activities; deposit generation; operation of ATMs; telephone and internet banking services; merchant credit card services; and customer support and sales.

